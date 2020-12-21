China Exports – Manufactured Goods, Classified Chiefly By Mats

Exports – Manufactured Goods, Classified Chiefly By Mats in China decreased to 36835.77 USD Million in October from 37825.79 USD Million in September of 2020. Exports – Manufactured Goods, Classified Chiefly B in China averaged 16333.82 USD Million from 1993 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 46603.72 USD Million in February of 2020 and a record low of 538.82 USD Million in January of 1993. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Exports of Manufactured Goods, Classified Chiefly.

Read Full Story