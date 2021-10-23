Exports of Material Technology in China decreased to 930.95 USD Million in September from 961.45 USD Million in August of 2021. Exports of Material Technology in China averaged 334.79 USD Million from 2000 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 1000.16 USD Million in February of 2020 and a record low of 10.78 USD Million in January of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Exports of Material Technology.

