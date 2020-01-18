Imports from Brazil in China decreased to 7108900 USD THO in December from 7290531 USD THO in November of 2019. Imports from Brazil in China averaged 4939897.84 USD THO from 2014 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 8070533 USD THO in May of 2018 and a record low of 0.30 USD THO in April of 2014. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports From Brazil.

