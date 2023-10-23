Imports from Portugal in China increased to 268059.20 USD Thousand in September from 267491 USD Thousand in August of 2023. Imports from Portugal in China averaged 197940.03 USD Thousand from 2014 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 360680 USD Thousand in January of 2021 and a record low of 65117 USD Thousand in February of 2016. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports – Portugal.

Read Full Story