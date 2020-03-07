Imports of Soybean in China increased to 5479300 USD THO in February from 3888900 USD THO in December of 2019. Imports of Soybean in China averaged 1741200.13 USD THO from 1999 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 5479300 USD THO in February of 2020 and a record low of 813.93 USD THO in May of 2014. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Soybean.

