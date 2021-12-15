China Industrial Growth Improves; Retail Sales Rise At Slower Pace

China’s industrial production growth accelerated in November as the disruption caused by the power shortages eased, while the retail sales growth weakened amid an outbreak of the new variant of coronavirus. Industrial production expanded 3.8 percent year-on-year in November, faster than the 3.5 percent rise in October. This was also bigger than the economists’ forecast of 3.6 percent.
