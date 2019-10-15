China Inflation Accelerates On Food Prices; Factory Gate Prices Decline Further

China inflation accelerated to the highest since 2013 on food prices, while factory gate prices eased further in September as trade disputes with the US and subdued demand weighed on the manufacturing sector. Consumer price inflation rose more-than-expected to 3 percent in September from 2.8 percent in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed Tuesday.
