China Inflation Steady At 2.8%; PPI Falls Further

China’s consumer prices climbed at a steady pace in August, while producer prices declined further on weak demand signaling deflationary pressures. Consumer prices rose 2.8 percent year-on-year in August, the same pace of growth as seen in July, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday. Economists had forecast the rate of inflation to slow to 2.7 percent.
