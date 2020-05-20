China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged, as widely expected, after easing last month, amid the economy struggling to recover from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The one-year loan prime rate was retained at 3.85 percent and the five-year loan prime rate at 4.65 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China Retains Benchmark Lending Rates As Expected - May 20, 2020
- Japan March Core Machine Orders Ease 0.4% - May 19, 2020
- U.S. Housing Starts Plunge More Than Expected In April - May 19, 2020