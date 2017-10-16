China’s Inflation Slows; Producer Price Inflation At 6-Month High

China’s consumer price inflation slowed in September on falling food prices, while producer prices climbed at the fastest pace in six months, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday. Consumer price inflation eased to 1.6 percent in September from 1.8 percent in August. The rate came in line with expectations.
