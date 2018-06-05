China’s private sector expanded at a steady pace in May amid broad-based upturn in both manufacturing and services, data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday. Nonetheless, growth remained slower than that seen at the start of 2018. The Caixin composite output index remained unchanged at 52.3 in May, signaling a steady and moderate pace of expansion.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China’s Private Sector Expands At Steady Pace - June 5, 2018
- South Korea April Current Account Surplus Slips To $1.77 Billion - June 4, 2018
- U.S. Factory Orders Pull Back More Than Expected In April - June 4, 2018