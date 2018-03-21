Cryptocurrency Daily Roundup – Mar. 21

Bitcoin is back above $9,000 after market sentiment improved as the news from the G-20 meeting in Argentina was seen constructive. Also, a Bitcoin bull predicted that the alt-coin bear market was almost nearing its end. However, results of a study that found links to child abuse on blockchain was more damaging to the image of the promising technology.
