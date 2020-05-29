Euro Area Loans to Non-financial Corporations

Loans to Private Sector In the Euro Area increased to 4775427 EUR Million in April from 4703704 EUR Million in March of 2020. Loans to Private Sector in the Euro Area averaged 4237112.50 EUR Million from 2003 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 4929457 EUR Million in January of 2009 and a record low of 2994549 EUR Million in January of 2003. In the Euro Area, Loans to Private Sector refers to adjusted loans to Euro Area non-financial corporations. This page provides the latest reported value for – Euro Area Loans to Private Sector – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

