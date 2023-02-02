Monetary policy announcements from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are the major events due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. Both the euro area and UK central banks are set to hike the benchmark rates by 50 basis points, bigger than the US Federal Reserve’s quarter point hike on Wednesday.
