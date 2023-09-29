Flash inflation from the euro area and unemployment from Germany are the top economic data due on Friday, headlining a hectic day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue revised UK GDP data for the second quarter. The statistical office is set to confirm 0.2 percent sequential growth.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Inflation Data Due - September 29, 2023
- U.S. Pending Home Sales Plunge Much More Than Expected In August - September 28, 2023
- U.S. Economic Growth Unrevised At 2.1% In Second Quarter - September 28, 2023