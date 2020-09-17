The Bank of England is set to announce the outcome of its monetary policy meeting on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association is slated to publish Europe’s new car registration data for July/August.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: Bank Of England Policy Announcement Due - September 17, 2020
- Australia Unemployment Rate Plunges To 6.8% Last Month - September 16, 2020
- New Zealand Q2 GDP Tumbles 12.2% On Quarter - September 16, 2020