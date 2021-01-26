European Economics Preview: IMF World Economic Outlook Report Due

The World Economic Outlook from the International Monetary Fund and the labor market statistics from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK labor market data. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 5.1 percent in three months to November from 4.9 percent in three months to October.
