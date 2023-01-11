Retail sales from Italy and industrial production from Spain are the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a very light day for the European economic news. At 3.00 am ET, Spain’s INE releases industrial production for November. Production had increased 2.5 percent annually in October.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economics Preview: Italy Retail Sales Data Due - January 11, 2023
- Australia Inflation Rebounds; Retail Sales Rise Most In 10 Months - January 11, 2023
- Dollar Stays Firm On Rate Hike Bets - January 10, 2023