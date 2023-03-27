Eurozone bank lending to the private sector registered a slower growth in February reflecting weak credit demand amid higher interest rates and subdued economic activity, data from the European Central Bank revealed Monday. The annual growth rate of credit to the private sector slowed to 3.3 percent in February, the slowest since August 2021, from 3.8 percent in January.
