Eurozone Manufacturing Activity Shrinks On Covid-19 Outbreak

Eurozone manufacturing activity contracted at the fastest pace in more than seven years in March as the outbreak of coronavirus, or covid-19 weighed on orders, output, employment and confidence, final data from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday. The final factory Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 44.5 from 49.2 in February. The reading was also below the flash estimate of 44.8.
