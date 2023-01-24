Eurozone private sector returned to growth at the start of the year after six consecutive months of contraction, raising hopes that the region might escape recession, flash survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday. The flash composite output index rose more-than-expected to 50.2 in January from 49.3 in December. The reading was forecast to climb to 49.8.
