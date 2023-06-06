Euro area retail sales remained unchanged in April after falling in the previous two months, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Tuesday. Retail sales was unchanged from March, when they fell 0.4 percent from the previous month, which was revised from a 1.2 percent decrease. Economists were looking for a 0.2 percent growth.
