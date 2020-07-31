France GDP Logs Double-Digit Contraction In Q2

The French economy logged a double-digit contraction in the second quarter due to the shut-down of “non-essential” activities as part of the lockdown implemented to battle the coronavirus pandemic until the start of May, data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday. Gross domestic product fell by a record 13.8 percent sequentially, following the first quarter’s 5.9 percent decrease. Econ
