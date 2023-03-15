France’s harmonized inflation rose more than initially estimated in February to hit a record high on higher food prices and services cost, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Wednesday. EU harmonized inflation advanced to 7.3 percent from 7.0 percent in the previous month. The rate was revised up from 7.2 percent estimated on February 28.
