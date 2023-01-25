Germany’s business confidence improved further as expected at the start of the year to the strongest level in seven months, as companies were considerably less pessimistic about the future, although they were slightly less satisfied with the current situation, survey results from the Munich-based ifo Institute showed on Wednesday.
