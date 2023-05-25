Germany’s consumer confidence will strengthen in June as households were more positive about their income growth amid the hope of a rise in wages and salaries resulting in a less severe loss of purchasing power. The consumer confidence index rose to -24.2 in June from a revised -25.8 in May, survey results from the market research group GfK showed Thursday.
