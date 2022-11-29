Germany’s consumer price inflation slowed in November amid a sharp easing in energy price growth, which still remains strong, while economists cautioned that it is too early to say inflation has embarked on a downward trend in the biggest euro area economy.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Japan Industrial Production Slips 2.6% In October - November 29, 2022
- South Korea Industrial Output Falls 3.5% In October - November 29, 2022
- Dollar Turns In Mixed Performance Against Major Rivals - November 29, 2022