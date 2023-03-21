German economic confidence declined sharply in March reflecting the turmoil in the global financial markets, a closely-watched survey showed Tuesday. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment declined to 13.0 in March from 28.1 in February, the Mannheim-based think tank said.
