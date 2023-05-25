The German economy entered a technical recession in the first quarter, in contrast to the initial estimate, as high inflation damped household consumption, official data revealed Thursday. Gross domestic product declined a seasonally and calendar adjusted 0.3 percent from the fourth quarter of last year, when the economy shrank 0.5 percent, Destatis reported.
