Hong Kong’s consumer price inflation increased at the end of the year amid rising vegetable and energy prices, data released by the Census and Statistics Department showed on Friday. The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 1.8 percent stable rate of rise in November. Economists had forecast inflation to climb slightly to 1.9 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Hong Kong Inflation Rises To 2% - January 20, 2023
- Malaysia Inflation Lowest In 6 Months Amid Slowing Food Prices - January 20, 2023
- South Korea Producer Price Inflation Lowest In Nearly 2 Years - January 20, 2023