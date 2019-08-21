Japan Private Debt to GDP

Private Debt to GDP in Japan increased to 221.10 percent in 2017 from 219 percent in 2016. Private Debt to GDP in Japan averaged 243.70 percent from 1995 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 291.90 percent in 1995 and a record low of 217.50 percent in 2015. Private sector debt to GDP measures the indebtedness of both sectors, non-financial corporations and households and non-profit institutions serving households, as a percentage of GDP.

Read Full Story