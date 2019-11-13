New Zealand Holds Rate Steady Unexpectedly

New Zealand’s central bank left the key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, defying expectations for a reduction, and signaled that it was ready to add more stimulus if needed, in the backdrop of subdued growth and below-target inflation. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, led by Governor Adrian Orr, decided to keep the Official Cash Rate, or OCR, at 1.0 percent.
