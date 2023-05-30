Spain’s consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly in May to the lowest level in nearly two years, mainly due to a fall in fuel prices, flash estimates from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday. The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed at a slower pace of 3.2 percent year-over-year in May after a 4.1 percent increase in April.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Spain Inflation Eases Unexpectedly To Lowest In 22 Months - May 30, 2023
- U.S. Consumer Confidence Edges Modestly Lower In May - May 30, 2023
- Weak Bank Lending Damps Eurozone Growth Prospects - May 30, 2023