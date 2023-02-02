Spain reported a sharp growth in the number of jobless in January, reflecting the usual trend of rising unemployment at the start of the year, but the overall total of those without jobs was the lowest for the month since 2008. The number of registered unemployed increased by 70,744 persons from December, data from the labor ministry showed Thursday.
