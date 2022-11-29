Switzerland’s economy expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in the third quarter as high inflation weighed on consumer spending, official data showed Tuesday. The economy registered a sequential growth of 0.2 percent in the three months to September, following the second quarter’s downwardly revised 0.1 percent rise, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, in Bern reported.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Economic Confidence Strengthens For First Time In 9 Months - November 29, 2022
- Swiss Economy Fails To Gain Steam In Q3 - November 29, 2022
- UK Mortgage Approvals At 28-Month Low - November 29, 2022