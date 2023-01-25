Bank of Thailand raised its interest rate by a quarter point at its January meeting on Wednesday, as expected, and policymakers signaled more hikes in future after they assessed that a tight monetary policy is still required to bring down inflation to the target range amid an on-going recovery in the economy that is driven by a rebound in the tourism sector on the return of Chinese tourists.
