Turkey’s central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday after lowering them sharply over the past four meetings as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara raised the monthly minimum wage by nearly 55 percent to support households reeling under the pressure of rising cost of living and sky-rocketing inflation.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Turkish Central Bank Holds Rates Unchanged, Erdogan Raises Minimum Wage By 55% - December 22, 2022
- UK Economy Headed For Long Recession? Revised GDP Fall Signals Hard Times Likely - December 22, 2022
- European Economics News Preview: UK Revised GDP Data Due - December 22, 2022