Business inventories in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of November, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday. The Commerce Department said business inventories rose by 0.4 percent in November following a revised 0.2 percent uptick in October.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Business Inventories Increase In Line With Estimates In November - January 18, 2023
- U.S. Homebuilder Confidence Unexpectedly Rebounds In January - January 18, 2023
- U.S. Industrial Production Decreases Much More Than Expected In December - January 18, 2023