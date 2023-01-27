Revised data released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. improved by slightly more than initially estimated in the month of January. The report showed the consumer sentiment index for January was upwardly revised to 64.9 from the preliminary reading of 64.6. Economists had expected the index to be unrevised.
