Preliminary data released by the University of Michigan on Friday unexpectedly showed an improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of December. The report said the consumer sentiment index climbed to 59.1 in December from 56.8 in November, while economists had expected the index to drop to 53.3.
