Service sector activity in the U.S. saw only modest growth in the month of May, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Monday, with the index of activity in the sector falling by more than expected. The ISM said its services PMI fell to 50.3 in May from 51.9 in April, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the sector.
