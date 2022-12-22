The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 17th. The report said initial jobless claims crept up to 216,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 214,000.
