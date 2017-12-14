U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Drop To 225,000

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly decreased in the week ended December 9th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 225,000, a decrease of 11,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 236,000.
