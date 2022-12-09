The Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing U.S. wholesale inventories increased by less than expected in the month of October. The report said wholesale inventories rose by 0.5 percent in October after climbing by 0.6 percent in September. Economists had expected wholesale inventories to increase by 0.8 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Wholesale Inventories Rise Less Than Expected In October - December 9, 2022
- U.S. Consumer Sentiment Unexpectedly Improves In December, Inflation Expectations Dip - December 9, 2022
- U.S. Producer Price Growth Exceeds Estimates In November - December 9, 2022