The UK construction sector expanded at the sharpest pace in three months in May, driven by faster gains in commercial building and civil engineering activity, survey results from S&P Global showed Tuesday. The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, rose to 51.6 in May from 51.1 in April.
