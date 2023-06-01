UK house prices declined the most since 2009 in May, and mortgage approvals and lending dropped in April, indicating deterioration in the housing market activity amid the rising interest rates. The house price index slid 3.4 percent from a year ago, marking the biggest fall since 2009, the Nationwide Building Society reported Thursday. The drop followed a 2.7 percent decrease in April.
