UK Housing Market May Slow Next Year – Nationwide

The UK housing market may slow next year, after a stellar 2021, with the end of the stamp duty holiday and the threat posed to the labor market by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Nationwide Building Society said Thursday. The house price index climbed 10.4 percent year-on-year in December after a 10.0 percent increase in the previous month, the monthly survey results showed.
