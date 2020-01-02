The downturn in the UK manufacturing sector deepened in December as production decreased the most since July 2012 in response to falling orders from both domestic and foreign markets. The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply factory Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 47.5 in December, the second-weakest level for almost seven-and-a-half years, final data showed Thursday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Manufacturing Sector Shrinks On Weak Output, Orders - January 2, 2020
- Eurozone Manufacturing Downturn Deepens In December - January 2, 2020
- China Cuts Reserve Requirement Ratio To Spur Liquidity - January 2, 2020