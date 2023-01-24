UK manufacturing output and orders remained stable in the three months to January, while average unit costs grew at the slowest pace since April 2021, the latest monthly Industrial Trends Survey from the Confederation of British Industry and Accenture showed on Tuesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Orders Book Balance Falls, Cost Pressures Ease: CBI - January 24, 2023
- German Private Sector Downturn Eases On Cooling Inflation, Lower Recession Fears - January 24, 2023
- Eurozone Private Sector Expands For First Time In 7 Months - January 24, 2023