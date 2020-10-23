United Kingdom Exports Extra Eu – Furskins, Artificial Fur & Related Articles

Exports Extra Eu – Furskins, Artificial Fur & Related Articles in the United Kingdom increased to 0.71 GBP Million in August from 0.39 GBP Million in July of 2020. Exports Extra Eu – Furskins, Artificial Fur & Rela in the United Kingdom averaged 1.76 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 9.08 GBP Million in October of 1997 and a record low of 0.13 GBP Million in April of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Extra EU – Furskins, Artificial Fur &.